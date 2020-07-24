Protests at Polish plan to exit convention against domestic violence

Protesters gathered on Friday afternoon in a number of cities across Poland to voice their opposition to the government’s plan to withdraw Poland from the 2011 Council of Europe’s Istanbul Convention on combating domestic violence.

Several hundred protesters gathered in Warsaw in front of the headquarters of Ordo Iuris, a vocal ultra-conservative association which has been campaigning against the convention.

“You will not steal our law. You will not steal our state. We will protect it,” Marta Lempart from the Nationwide Women’s Strike association said, addressing the crowd.

Withdrawing from the convention would further deteriorate the standards of protection of women’s rights, which in Poland still leave a lot to be desired, Urszula Nowakowska from the Centre of Women’s Rights said.

Similar demonstrations were held in over 20 Polish cities, including Gdansk, Katowice, Krakow, Lodz and Poznan, the organizers said.

The protests were triggered by a recent comment by Labour and Social Policy Minister Marlena Malag, who said that Poland had launched preparations to withdraw from the convention, which it had ratified in 2015.

According to local critics of the document, its true purpose is not protecting women from domestic violence, but rather introducing controversial ideological provisions to the legal system.

According to Ordo Iuris, the convention undermines family and marriage, ignores the objective causes of domestic violence such as alcohol addiction and the break up of marriages, instead seeking causes in “stereotyped” gender roles.

Marta Lempart dismisses such interpretations.

“The convention simply states that you cannot use religion to justify treating women as things, as trash,” she said during a press briefing ahead of the demonstration.