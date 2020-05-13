Protests after Montenegro arrests clerics for ignoring Covid-19 rules

Belgrade, 13 May 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Montenegrin police on Wednesday used tear gas as they forcibly dispersed a crowd blocking a road to protest the arrest of Serbian Orthodox Church clerics who staged a ceremony in violation of coronavirus control guidelines, the daily Vijesti reported online.

Protesters used their cars to block a road after eight clerics, including Joanikije, the bishop of Niksic diocese, had been given 72 hours of detention. Several protesters were arrested, Vijesti reported.

The clerics were charged after they conducted a holiday liturgy for hundreds a day earlier in Niksic, disregarding social-distancing and other restrictions issued to prevent the spread of the disease.

“They are accused of a criminal offence of violating health rules in the prevention of a dangerous contagious disease,” district attorney Stevo Sekaric said in a statement.

The maximum penalty for the act is 12 years in prison.

The Serbian Orthodox Church episcopal council for Montenegro meanwhile appealed for the release of the clerics, insisting that the gathering was spontaneous and spilled into the streets instead of being conducted with restrictions inside the church.

“Because of the people, all of whom could not fit into the church … there had been no alternative” to a traditional march, the council said in a statement.

Police were also deployed to prevent crowding in other places, including Podgorica and a monastery in the mountain above Niksic that was at the centre of the holiday celebration.

There is a persistent conflict between Montenegro’s pro-Western authorities and the Serbian Orthodox Church, which authorities see as a tool for Serbia’s meddling.

Provocative statements by the clerics also marked Orthodox Easter last month. The holiday also fell during the lockdown, which in March interrupted months of protests led by the Serbian Orthodox Church.

Until then, thousands of people regularly marched behind clerics in “protest liturgies” against a law enacted in December to bring records of religious communities’ property into order.

The Serbian Orthodox Church is the largest of the communities and it insists that the law is intentionally humiliating it and targeting its shrines and land.

Montenegro turned away from Serbia and Russia during the past two decades and took a pro-Western course, joining NATO in 2017. It is negotiating EU membership.