Protest staged in Skopje, protesters demand adoption of law banning hazardous waste import

Lab results of RDF samples taken at border crossing in 7 to 10 days
31 January 2020 16:52
Deskoska: Political parties to submit amendments on PPO law by Saturday noon
31 January 2020 16:15
2019 public debt stable, stands at 48.9 pct of GDP: finance ministry
31 January 2020 16:12
Parliament storming: Trial of organizers starts on Feb. 21
31 January 2020 15:56
Ambassador Byrnes: Prespa Agreement is not just about the name, it’s about creating opportunities for people
31 January 2020 15:16
FM Dimitrov urges EU to approve opening of talks ‘without delay’
31 January 2020 15:07
Greta Thunberg back at Swedish parliament for protest20 December 2019 13:47
Catalonia separatists protest against Spain for third consecutive day16 October 2019 14:54
Fridays for Future climate protest held in Skopje27 September 2019 18:54