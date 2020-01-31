0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesSkopjeSociety

Protest staged in Skopje, protesters demand adoption of law banning hazardous waste import

The 'Fridays for Future' movement is staging a protest in front of the Parliament building, asking for adoption of a law banning the import of hazardous waste before Parliament dissolves. 

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 31 January 2020 16:51
Back to top button
Close
Close