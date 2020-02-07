0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesCrimeMakedonija.Slajder

Prosecutors open preliminary probe into disclosure of classified information

The Public Prosecutor's Office said Friday a preliminary investigation has been opened into the disclosure of classified documents from special investigative measures.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 7 February 2020 13:34

