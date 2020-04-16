Prosecutor’s office for organized crime gets IT equipment from IPA project

Skopje, 16 April 2020 (MIA) – The Prosecutor’s office for organized crime and corruption received Thursday IT equipment for digital forensics worth EUR 27,000 within the IPA 2017 Countering Serious Crime in the Western Balkans project.

“The equipment is comprised of software and hardware for computer and mobile forensics of confiscated IT devices by the prosecutor’s office. Digital forensics is one of the main activities of the office’s investigative center,” the prosecutor’s office said in a press release.

Hardware equipment was also donated last month to the investigative center, also in the framework of this project.