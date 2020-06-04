Prosecutor elevates murder charge against officer in Floyd case

Washington, 3 June 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The charge against former police officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd has been elevated to second-degree murder, according to a court filing by prosecutors in the state of Minnesota.

The charge is described as meaning Chauvin – who had his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes – did the killing unintentionally but “while committing a felony.” The charge could carry up to 40 years in jail.

Meanwhile, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar said the three other officers who were at the scene would also be charged by the state attorney general, Keith Ellison, later in the day.