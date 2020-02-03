0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Procedures over PPO law to start Tuesday if 2/3 majority is secured

Several bilateral meetings with officials of the parliamentary groups will take place by the end of the day to review the amendments to the Law on Public Prosecution.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 3 February 2020 17:04
Back to top button
Close
Close