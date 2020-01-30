0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderSocietyVideo statement

Procedures in place at Skopje airport amid coronavirus outbreak: minister

It's precisely specified how any suspicious passenger landing at the Skopje International Airport would be treated in after the coronavirus outbreak, Health Minister Venko Filipche said Thursday.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 30 January 2020 18:12
Back to top button
Close
Close