Pro-Za Balkan Literature Festival to take place Sept. 14-17

Skopje, 6 September 2020 (MIA) – Pro-Za Balkan International Literature Festival is set to take place September 14-17 in Skopje.

An important part of the festival’s 2020 edition, organizers say, is the fellowship program, set to host Turkey’s Nazlı Berivan Ak, Serbia’s Jasmina Radojčić and Bulgaria’s Dorotea Monova and Milen Milev.

Fellowship participants will engage on September 15, in a round table event on literature and crisis at Europe House, organizers stress, followed by a meeting with representatives of the Association of Macedonian Publishers.