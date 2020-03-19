Prince Albert of Monaco tests positive for coronavirus

Prince Albert II of Monaco has tested positive for the new coronavirus, his palace said on Thursday.

The 62-year-old sovereign of the enclave on the French Mediterranean coast was being closely monitored by his doctor and specialists, and his health “does not give any cause for concern,” according to the palace.

“Prince Albert is continuing to work from the office in His private apartments,” the palace said in a statement.

“His Most Serene Highness strongly requests the population of Monaco to respect the confinement measures and keep their contacts with other persons to a minimum,” the statement said.

The palace said it would issue regular updates on the prince’s health.