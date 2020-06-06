Prilep Theater Festival postponed amid pandemic

Prilep, 6 June 2020 (MIA) – The Vojdan Chernodrinski Theater Festival, held in Prilep annually, has been postponed, the festival’s assembly decided.

The week-long festival, which opens on the first Friday of every June, could be held on September 25 if the coronavirus-related situation improves by then or it could be canceled and rescheduled for 2021.

“In the midst of a pandemic, it’s impossible to make plans for prestigious events attracting huge audience and many actors, directors and crew. No one can predict how the situation might develop. But, the festival’s assembly, made up of all directors of professional theater companies in the country, made a decision – the festival to take place from September 25 until October 2 if and only if the situation and the government decrees permits it. If not, the jubilee edition will have to be organized next year,” said Katarina Kocevska, president of the festival’s assembly.

This years marks the 55th anniversary of the festival which showcases the best plays of all national theaters in the country.