Prilep marks 19th anniversary of Karpalak ambush

Prilep, 8 August 2020 (MIA) – A ceremony marking the 19th anniversary of the Karpalak ambush was held Saturday in Prilep, the hometown of the ten soldiers killed in the incident that took place on the Skopje – Tetovo highway in 2001.

Members of victims’ families, representatives of the President’s office, a government delegation led by MInister of Transport and Communications Goran Sugareski, Army members, etc. lay wreaths at the soldiers’ memorial.

Prilep mayor Ilija Jovanoski underlined at the event that the pain the incident caused hasn’t diminished over time. He wished that such a tragedy never repeats.

“Ten army reservists gave their lives to preserve the territorial integrity of our country. Their names will forever be remembered in our collective memory,” Jovanoski said.

Saturday’s event took place in line with health protocols.