Prilep gets emergency department and modernized general hospital

Prilep, 19 June 2020 (MIA) – The Prilep General Hospital has received new equipment, the gynecology-obstetrics department and the first aid stations have been refurbished, and an emergency department has opened after a 15-year hiatus, said Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski, Health Minister Venko Filipche, hospital director Dragan Bogojeski and Prilep Mayor Ilija Jovanovski during a visit to the facility on Friday.

PM Spasovski said the health system has been seriously upgraded regarding accommodation capacities, medical equipment and skills by health workers, for the purpose of handling the current coronavirus wave.

“On behalf of the Government and the municipality of Prilep, let me thank Turkish company ‘Alim Orman Urunleri’ for donating hospital beds and disability aides worth EUR 50,000 to the hospital, thus demonstrating that solidarity and corporate social responsibility emerge during crises, highlighting the sincere friendship between the two countries,” said Spasovski.

Minister Filipche said renewal and modernization of the health system is a necessity.

“The refurbished gynecology-obstetrics department will provide care and pleasant stay of all future mothers from the region. This pandemic and global crisis has shown the importance of public health,” added Filipche.

Director Bogojeski said the hospital is almost entirely equipped, save for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), making it fit to provide complete healthcare for about 100,000 people in the region.

Mayor Jovanoski stressed the efforts of Prilep health institutions in handling the pandemic and the citizens who have observed the protective measures, while urging young people to refrain from gatherings and parties that could lead to a hike in cases, which currently stand at 16.