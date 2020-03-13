President to decide on Army participation in handling crisis situation, say gov’t

Skopje, 13 March 2020 (MIA) – The government has decided Friday that President Stevo Pendarovski should evaluate the need for participation of part of the Army in handling the crisis situation in two regions in the western part of North Macedonia.

Pendarovski, the government said in a press release, should decide on the type and number of forces and capacities of the Army units needed, the purpose and tasks they are required for, and the duration of the activity and the engagement of the Army units.

The Health Ministry, the Interior Ministry, the Foreign Ministry, and the Ministry for Transport and Communications, as well as the Crisis Management Center and the Protection and Rescue Direction should make available for handling the crisis all of their resources and capacities.

Additionally, the State Market Inspectorate and the Agency for Medicines and Medical Services – MALMED, assisted by a representative of the Interior Ministry, should inspect economic operators selling coronavirus protective gear.