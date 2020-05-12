President’s Office: Party leaders to meet again next week to discuss further steps

Skopje, 12 May 2020 (MIA) – Today’s leaders’ meeting was concluded with a consensus that the health of the citizens remains a priority and that another meeting will be held early next week to discuss further steps after the Committee for Infectious Diseases, the State Election Commission and the OSCE/ODIHR office are consulted, the President’s Office said.

“As regards further steps, the leaders agreed for the Committee for Infectious Diseases to be consulted involving measures and protocols that should be respected during election processes in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” it said in a press release.

The State Election Commission, stated the press release, should present the timeframe it needs to organize the election process.

“Also, the OSCE/ODIHR office will be asked about the deployment of observation mission,” the President’s office said, reiterating that a leaders’ meeting will be held again early next week to discuss further steps.