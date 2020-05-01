President Pendarovski: Workers’ rights must be respected

Skopje, 1 May 2020 (MIA) – President Stevo Pendarovski in an International Workers’ Day greeting on Friday says the economy suffering a hard blow by the pandemic is all the more reason for protecting workers’ rights.

“International Workers’ Day this year is overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic. At the same time, this day reminds us that we should value more the efforts of those contributing to our society,” he says.

According to the President, health workers are working day and night as well as the police and army members. “Journalists and media workers, staff working in the hospitality sector have to work outside their homes every day,” Pendarovski says, adding that at-work duties for the first time for many are organized differently.