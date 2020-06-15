0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderPolitics

President Pendarovski welcomes agreement on election date

President Stevo Pendarovski welcomed Monday the agreement of party leaders to hold the early parliamentary elections on July 15.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 15 June 2020 17:26

Skopje, 15 June 2020 (MIA) – President Stevo Pendarovski welcomed Monday the agreement of party leaders to hold the early parliamentary elections on July 15.

Pendarovski expects the elections to be fair and democratic, befitting a NATO member and a country starting EU accession negotiations, the President’s Office said in a press release.

The President says the consensus on a date for the early parliamentary elections is another indicator that every mature democracy requires political dialogue that results in coordinated decisions in the people’s interest.

Back to top button
Close
Close