President Pendarovski visits army members at Ohrid’s Water Training Center

Skopje, 8 August 2020 (MIA) – President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Stevo Pendarovski paid a visit Saturday to members of the diving unit as part of the Army’s Special Forces Battalion at the Water Training Center in Ohrid.

Diving unit members informed the President of ongoing activities and demonstrated their abilities and equipment.

“The diving team visited Athens in July and took part in a training with Greek counterparts, launching a cycle of cooperation between the armies of these two NATO allies. Similar activities are underway with armies of other NATO members as well,” the President’s office said in a press release.

Pendarovski, the press release noted, told divers they have proven their skill by supporting activities of civil institutions and wished them successful cooperation with armies of NATO allies.