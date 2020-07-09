President Pendarovski visit Krivolak army base

Skopje, 9 July 2020 (MIA) – President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Stevo Pendarovski visited Thursday the Krivolak army base and oversaw the works of the engineer battalion as part of a project to improve the training area.

“The chief commanders informed President Pendarovski that starting two months ago, the engineer battalion together with the US Embassy’s Office of Defense Cooperation (ODC) have been engaged to fix the existing road infrastructure and mark and make way for new roads,” Pendarovski’s Office said.

The commanders in charge of the army base informed President Pendarovski about ongoing and future activities aimed at improving Krivolak’s infrastructure to include a ring road and a system of connected roads nearly 74 kilometres long. The new infrastructure, according to the army engineers, will increase mobility within the base as well as the capacity to organize exercises similar to those held in developed countries.

North Macedonia, Pendarovski said, as the 30th NATO member has a lot to offer to its allies.

“The Krivolak training base, where a lot has been invested recently in order to be modernized, is one of our resources we can offer to NATO, the President noted.

During his visit to the Krivolak army base, President Pendarovski was briefed about the upcoming exercise “Decisive Strike 21” and about the cooperation of our army with the US Embassy’s Office of Defense Cooperation, stated the press release.

As part of the cooperation, construction materials were donated to construct and fix Krivolak’s road infrastructure.

“It is a direct benefit from North Macedonia’s NATO membership and cooperation with the United States, one of our biggest strategic partners,” said Pendarovski.