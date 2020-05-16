President Pendarovski to host leaders’ meeting Monday at noon

Skopje, 16 May 2020 (MIA) – President Stevo Pendarovski will host a meeting of leaders of ruling and opposition parties on Monday (May 18) at 12 pm, his Office told MIA.

SDSM leader Zoran Zaev, VMRO-DPMNE’s Hristijan Mickoski, DUI’s Ali Ahmeti, Alliance for Albanians’ Ziadin Sela, Alternativa’s Afrim Gashi, Besa’s Bilal Kasami and representatives of DPA have confirmed their presence.

During Monday’s meeting the participants are to discuss a new date for early parliamentary elections.

Party leaders failed to reach an agreement on a new election at the meeting on May 12.

The meeting was concluded with a consensus that the health of the citizens remains a priority and that another meeting will be held early next week to discuss further steps after the Committee for Infectious Diseases, the State Election Commission and the OSCE/ODIHR office are consulted, the President’s Office said.

“As regards further steps, the leaders agreed for the Committee for Infectious Diseases to be consulted involving measures and protocols that should be respected during election processes in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” it said in a press release.

The State Election Commission, stated the press release, should present the timeframe it needs to organize the election process.

“Also, the OSCE/ODIHR office will be asked about the deployment of observation mission,” the President’s office said, reiterating that a leaders’ meeting will be held again early next week to discuss further steps.