Skopje, 12 August 2020 (MIA) – President Stevo Pendarovski will hand over a mandate for the formation of a new government to SDSM leader Zoran Zaev on Thursday at noon.

“Zoran Zaev, on behalf of ‘We Can’ coalition, which won the largest number of MP seats, briefed Pendarovski on talks with several parties for securing a parliamentary majority to form a government,” Pendarovski’s office said in a statement on Wednesday.