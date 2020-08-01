President Pendarovski to address Ilinden observance in Pelince on Sunday

Skopje, 1 August 2020 (MIA) – President Stevo Pendarovski will address the observance of Republic Day-Ilinden in the Anti-fascist Assembly for the National Liberation of Macedonia (ASNOM) Memorial Center in Pelince on Sunday.

The event will be held in accordance with the health protocol for observance of national holidays, issued by the Commission for Infectious Diseases, the President’s Office said in a press release.

President Pendarovski will also lay flowers at the monument within the Memorial Center, in the framework of the 76th ASNOM anniversary.