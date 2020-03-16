President Pendarovski: There should be no problem to postpone April elections

Skopje, 16 March 2020 (MIA) – I see no reason for the elections not to be postponed, in fact, people already know that the party leaders will meet tomorrow at noon to discuss the only item on the agenda – postponing of the elections, considering what has been happening here, in the region and worldwide, President Stevo Pendarovski said Monday evening.

The OSCE/ODIHR, he said, has sent an official notification saying it is withdrawing its election monitoring mission, and its members will leave the country in the coming couple of days.

Speaking at a news conference after the Security Council meeting, to declare state of emergency nationwide is in no relation to having elections, legally speaking. “It will only have political implications.”

Referring to France, Pendarovski said the country on Sunday held local elections, where the voters’ turnout was drastically low, compared to the previous local elections.

“I’d like to remind everyone that in 2015, we postponed the elections twice, without any problem, even though back then there was no state of emergency, not even in a single municipality in the country. Parliament reconvened to annul its own decision before setting a new election day. So, we have had such a legal precedent in times when there was no pandemic,” President Pendarovski said when asked about the Security Council’s position on the April 12 elections in light of the situation with the new coronavirus.