President Pendarovski takes part in 75th UN General Assembly

Skopje, 15 September 2020 (MIA) – President Stevo Pendarovski will take part in the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, which opens Tuesday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will take place at the UN Headquarters in New York in a virtual format, with very limited presence in the building.

On Friday, Pendarovski will be part of the SDG Moment 2020 high-level meeting where his pre-recorded video message will be played. Meeting participants will discuss the progress of the UN Sustainable Development Goals at global and regional level in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, his office said on Tuesday.

Heads of state and government from 20 countries will exchange video messages. Along Slovenian President Borut Pahor, Pendarovski is one of the two state leaders from the Eastern European group who will be part of the high-level meeting.

On Sept. 21, the President will address an event marking the 75th anniversary of the United Nations whose theme is “The Future We Want, the UN We Need: Reaffirming our Collective Commitment to Multilateralism.”

Pendarovski via video message will address the general debate of the 75th UN General Assembly on Sept. 23 (Wednesday).

North Macedonia’s head of state on Oct. 1 will take part in a high-level meeting to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women (FWCW), said the press release.