Skopje, 25 August 2020 (MIA) – In line with the Constitution, President Stevo Pendarovski submitted on Tuesday the five decisions declaring state of emergency in North Macedonia due to the COVID-19 pandemic to be confirmed by Parliament, his office said in a press release.

Decisions, the press release read, proposed by the government, were made March-June 2020 while Parliament was dismissed and unable to hold a session and make decisions regarding this issue.