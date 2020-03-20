President Pendarovski signs NATO Accession Instrument

Skopje, 20 March 2020 (MIA) – President Stevo Pendarovski signed Friday North Macedonia’s Instrument of Accession to NATO, completing the final step to NATO membership.

“By signing this document, as President of the country, I solemnly declare that North Macedonia is acceding to the North Atlantic Treaty and committing itself to implement all provisions of this Treaty,” Pendarovski said.

“Respected citizens,” he continued, “this is the final step taking our country to formal NATO Alliance membership.”

“All our efforts are paying off, as we’re providing our future generations greater stability, security and prosperity.”

Earlier, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov initiated the Instrument of Accession.

“With this signature, we’re fulfilling a promise to future generations and a vision of stable, secure and prosperous Western Balkans,” Dimitrov said.

“A country is as strong as its military, as strong as the health of its democratic institutions” he added. “But also, a country is as strong as the number of friends it has.”

“With 29 allies, from now on, North Macedonia is stronger and more secure than ever before.”

In a letter to caretaker PM Oliver Spasovski on Friday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg wrote that all Allies have signed the accession protocol for North Macedonia and communicated to the Government of North Macedonia an invitation to accede to the North Atlantic Treaty.