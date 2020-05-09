President Pendarovski sends message on Europe Day, VE Day

Skopje, 9 May 2020 (MIA) – President Stevo Pendarovski sent a message Saturday on Europe Day and Victory over Fascism Day.

In his message, President Pendarovski says seven decades ago, French Minister Robert Schuman presented his vision of Europe pointing out that “Europe will not be made all at once, or according to a single plan. It will be built through concrete achievements which first create a de facto solidarity.” 70 years later, this vision of Europe, as an option to keep the peace, based on the principles of cooperation and solidarity, is still alive, the President’s Office said in a press release.

“Ever since the country’s independence in 1991, the Macedonian society chose the European Union as its strategic goal, accepting the European values of democracy, the rule of law, economic cooperation and prosperity for its people,” Pendarovski notes.

“This year, the dream of many generations came true,” he adds,”we got the decision for start of membership talks, we expect the negotiation framework soon, and after it is approved, we expect to open the accession process at the first intergovernmental conference.”

According to Pendarovski, the COVID-19 pandemic has really showed us the importance of being part of the European family, as well as the support the Union can provide towards stability and prosperity.

In addition, the Presidents says May 9 also celebrates Victory over Fascism Day, when the anti-fascist coalition won a great victory with the unconditional Nazi surrender that took place 75 years ago.

“During the World War II, Macedonian people with the National Liberation Army and the Partisan Movement chose to fight on the right side, confronting fascism and fighting for the freedom of their homeland and its prosperous future.

“It is our commitment to be part of a Europe that respects the freedoms of all people, an open, fair and democratic society built upon solidarity, where everyone feels equally valued and young people get the chance to succeed at home,” Pendarovski points out.

The President adds that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Europe Day and Victory Day will be celebrated without the many usual and traditionally held events. However, he notes, on this May 9 we need to remind ourselves that peace and the well-being of societies have no price, and cooperation and solidarity are key to growth and prosperity.