President Pendarovski sends greetings on the Assumption of the Holy Mother of God holiday

Skopje, 28 August 2020 (MIA) – President Stevo Pendarovski sent a note of congratulations Friday on the great Christian holiday, the Assumption of the Holy Mother of God, to all Orthodox believers in North Macedonia.

“Allow me to congratulate the great Christian holiday, Assumption of the Holy Mother of God, to all Orthodox believers with a sincere desire to spend the holiday in good health and well-being, filled with love and harmony,” he said.

“At the large gatherings that are traditionally organized for the religious holiday, the believers share the table and the joy with others showing solidarity. Unfortunately, given that we are still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is a huge threat to our lives and our health, this year we will have to celebrate the holiday responsibly, abiding by the health measures and recommendations. I believe that the different everyday life and the changed way of practicing our religion will not shake, but will strengthen our faith and spirituality,” Pendarovski said in the note.