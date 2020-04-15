President Pendarovski schedules Security Council session for Thursday

Skopje, 15 April 2020 (MIA) – The Security Council of the Republic of North Macedonia will hold a session in the Office of President Stevo Pendarovski on Thursday.

The session will focus on a decision to extend the state of emergency in the country regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, after the Government has decided to submit a conclusion to the President over the necessity of a state of emergency for successful management of the crisis, the President’s Office said in a press release.

Besides the regular Council members, the session will also be attended by Deputy PM for European Affairs and National Coordinator for Foreign Aid Bujar Osmani and Health Minister Venko Filipche.

President Pendarovski will give a statement after the session, available on his Facebook page and Youtube channel.