President Pendarovski schedules meeting with Zaev, Mickoski

Skopje, 12 June 2020 (MIA) – President Stevo Pendarovski at 6:30 pm will host a meeting with SDSM leader Zoran Zaev and VMRO-DPMNE president Hristijan Mickoski.

In an address to the nation earlier in the day, Pendarovski called on the leaders of the two largest parties in the country to find a solution involving an election day.

He said there was no need for a leaders’ meeting in the format it was held recently, because the other party leaders favored elections to be held either on July 5 or July 19.

“Not a day passed by since the last time we saw each other that I don’t contact with the political leaders, especially with the ones whose stance on election date is very different. I intent to call them (Zaev and Mickoski) after the press conference because I think we have no time to waste,” Pendarovski told reporters.

Everyone, he notes, should rise to the occasion, these are serious and complex times and a solution must be found.

The President also said he could change his decision involving state of emergency and to extend it by a few more days in order to allow the parties to reach consensus on election date.

Furthermore, he revealed that the ruling party and the opposition recently had agreed that the elections didn’t have to be held on a Sunday and that the process could take place on a Wednesday.

Both the government and the opposition agree that the elections have to be monitored by OSCE/ODIHR observers and that the Commission for Infectious Diseases should draft preventative protocols for the voting process, President Pendarovski said.