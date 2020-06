Skopje, 17 June 2020 (MIA) – President Stevo Pendarovski says COVID-19 will unfortunately be a reality until health experts find a vaccine.

“It affects our relatives, friends, acquaintances. It is important that all people are aware of the role they play in the virus spread or in reducing the number of infections,” President Pendarovski says in a Facebook post.

Pendarovski urges for responsibility for the purpose of “protecting our own but also the health of people around us.”