President Pendarovski receives credentials of new Portuguese Ambassador da Silva Pina

President Stevo Pendarovski received on Wednesday the credentials of the new Belgrade-based Portuguese Ambassador to North Macedonia Maria Virginia Mendes da Silva Pina. 

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 30 January 2020 16:55
