President Pendarovski receives credentials of new German Ambassador Holstein

Skopje, 8 July 2020 (MIA) – President Stevo Pendarovski held Wednesday a meeting with the new German Ambassador to North Macedonia, Anke Holstein, where she handed him copies of her credentials and underlined that Germany has and will continue to be a reliable partner to North Macedonia and support the country to the best of its abilities.

Ambassador Holstein, the President’s office said in a press release, stressed that North Macedonia has in the past few years taken important steps on the road towards EU and NATO integration.

“Allow me to congratulate you on your accession to NATO as its 30th member, signing of key documents with neighboring Greece and Bulgaria, getting a green light to start EU talks. Germany was during this time your reliable partner that supported the country to the best of its abilities and will continue to do so in the future. You can count that this is something that I, as German Ambassador, will personally make sure happens,” Holstein said.

President Pendarovski wecomed Ambassador Holstein and noted at the meeting friendly relations between North Macedonia and Germany, stressing the intensity of bilateral political dialogue and the fact that Germany is North Macedonia’s most important trade partner, with exchange between countries exceeding EUR 4 billion at annual level.

Pendarovski added that the fact that enlargement is one of the priorities of Germany’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union sends a clear message to North Macedonia and provides encouragement for the country to continue implementing key reforms, especially in rule of law and fight against organized crime and corruption.

“Germany’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union comes during the most economically challenging time in the history of the EU, when countries are starting to recover from the effects of the coronavirus. However, the pandemic has further increased European sentiments of solidarity, union and responsibility towards the Western Balkans. Thus, we expect that by year’s end, the first intergovernmental conference, set to mark the official start of talks between North Macedonia and the European Union, will take place” said the President.

He thanked Germany for its assistance to the country in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.