0_Macedonia.PortalSocietyVideo statement

President Pendarovski meets with WHO official Kluge

President Stevo Pendarovski met with Hans Kluge, WHO’s Regional Director for Europe, to discuss current developments after the country reported the first case of coronavirus and latest developments in the wake of the outbreak.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 28 February 2020 16:34
Back to top button
Close
Close