President Pendarovski meets Skopje Pride organisers

Skopje, 23 June 2020 (MIA) – President Stevo Pendarovski met Tuesday with the organisers of Skopje Pride event. 2020 Pride parades go online this June due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The civil society representatives organising Skopje Pride briefed Pendarovski on activities aimed at raising public awareness, talks on key topics, as well as musical and cultural activities that celebrate diversity, President’s Office said in a press release.

Pendarovski commended the activities of all organisations and activists involved in promoting the rights of LGBT community and other marginalized groups aimed at increasing their visibility and exercising their basic human rights.

They underlined that effective systemic solutions are needed in regard to the status of the LGBT community. The Law on Prevention and Protection Against Discrimination which ensured the protection of all vulnerable groups, as well as a professional commission for prevention and protection against discrimination, by increasing its independence and competence. In this regard, Pendarovski stressed that he would pledge the law to be included high on the priority list in the parliament.

The meeting also focused on undertaking other steps to improve the situation of LGBT people, raising public awareness, effective enforcement of laws, as hate crime law, law on protection against discrimination and support for the vulnerable persons who need integration into the society.

Pendarovski wished organisers successful realization of Skopje Pride adding that the cooperation between civil sector, activists and the public institutions is crucial in making systematic solutions.