President Pendarovski meets Poland’s Sejm Speaker Witek, Senate Speaker Grodzki

President Pendarovski, who is paying an official visit to Poland, met Tuesday with Speaker of the Sejm (the lower house of the Polish Parliament) Elzbieta Witek and with Speaker of the Senate (the upper house of the Polish Parliament) Tomasz Grodzki. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 4 February 2020

