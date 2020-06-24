President Pendarovski meets OSCE/ODIHR mission head Andrikiene

Skopje, 24 June 2020 (MIA) – President Stevo Pendarovski met Wednesday with Laima Andrikiene, head of the OSCE/ODIHR special election assessment mission (SEAM) for the July 15 early parliamentary elections, who briefed on the planned activities of the mission comprised of nine experts.

Pendarovski thanked for the swift deployment of the mission, reaffirming his expectation that the elections will be administered in accordance with the highest standards and criteria, befitting a NATO member and an EU candidate scheduled to start accession negotiations, the President’s Office said in a press release.

President Pendarovski expressed support to the mission’s operations, voicing assurance their engagement will contribute to a successful electoral process, which will be administered in specific circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic.