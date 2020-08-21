President Pendarovski meets Netherlands Chief of Defense Admiral Rob Bauer

Skopje, 21 August 2020 (MIA) – President Stevo Pendarovski met Friday with the Netherlands Chief of Defense Admiral Rob Bauer, who is paying a three-day visit to North Macedonia.

Pendarovski told Bauer that North Macedonia will continue to strengthen relations with the Netherlands, the President’s Office said in a press release.

Talks focused on the processes of transformation of North Macedonia’s Army, participation in international missions, as well as contribution to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and the migrant crisis.

“Interlocutors discussed cooperation between North Macedonia and the Netherlands, concluding that NATO membership opens up opportunities to enhance military and defense cooperation between the two countries. President Pendarovski pointed out that North Macedonia will continue to strengthen relations with the Netherlands and extended gratitude for the long-standing support to the country in terms of the reforms required to successfully wrap up the NATO membership and open EU accession negotiations,” the press release reads.