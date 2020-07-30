President Pendarovski meets IOM Skopje representatives

Skopje, 30 July 2020 (MIA) – President Stevo Pendarovski met Thursday with representatives of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Skopje and the National Coordinator for prevention of violent extremism and fight against terrorism.

The meeting focused on IOM’s activities in North Macedonia related to migration, their engagement in the two transit centers on the southern and northern borders, as well as the measures it undertakes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the President’s Office said in a press release.

President Pendarovski highlighted the importance of IOM’s partnership role with state institutions and thanked the organization for its support in the prevention of migration and violent extremism, strengthening of border security, cross-border cooperation, hep for street children, support to youth organizations, persons with disabilities, vulnerable groups etc.

Pendarovski expects the cooperation between North Macedonia and IOM to enhance further, for the purpose of strengthening the national capacities in the field of migration, in accordance with international standards, reads the press release.