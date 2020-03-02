0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsVideo statement

President Pendarovski meets Croatian Foreign and European Affairs Minister Radman

President Stevo Pendarovski met Monday with the visiting Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Minister Gordan Grlić Radman.

Photo of Silvana Kochovska Silvana Kochovska 2 March 2020 16:19
