President Pendarovski meets Albanian Ambassador Reka

Skopje, 14 September 2020 (MIA) – President Stevo Pendarovski met Monday with Albanian Ambassador Fatos Reka, exchanging opinions on the development of bilateral relations.

President Pendarovski and Ambassador Reka reaffirmed the readiness of both countries for further enhancement of cooperation in all fields of mutual interest, especially in the economic sector.

Pendarovski said both countries share the same foreign policy priorities, foster good-neighborly relations, cooperate within regional initiatives and have European prospects. Interlocutors agreed that EU accession is one of the key prerequisites for permanent stability and economic prosperity for the region, the President’s Office said in a press release.

Discussions also tackled the COVID-19 pandemic and the necessity of intensifying inter-state cooperation for the purpose of managing its effects.

In addition, Ambassador Reka handed over a note of congratulations from Albanian President Ilir Meta on North Macedonia’s Independence Day, reads the press release.