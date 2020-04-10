President Pendarovski lauds Red Cross volunteers

Skopje, 10 April 2020 (MIA) – You are an embodiment of solidarity in its best, President Stevo Pendarovski told Rec Cross volunteers during a visit on Friday.

Pendarovski highlighted the importance and contribution of thousands of Rec Cross volunteers, lauding their engagement, motivation and sacrifice in these difficult times for the country.

“I am pleased to see no prejudice, showing that solidarity is not forgotten. You bring back the trust in the notion that all is not lost, that humanity exists. I am thrilled by what you are doing. All I can do is ask you to persevere because this situation will go on for a while and I know it is not easy. I would like to thank you as a person not as President. This is solidarity in its best image,” Pendarovski told the Red Cross volunteers.

He talked over a video-link with representatives of the Red Cross operational center and teams of the Red Cross offices in Karposh and Bitola. Discussions focused on efforts to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic and the assistance provided to migrants and refugees in the Tabanovce transit center.

“Let me thank you for your efforts and ask you to continue what you are doing, because you are giving a remarkable example for all of us. You are a shining example for all,” noted Pendarovski.

The Red Cross activities are realized with the support of about 7,500 volunteers. President Pendarovski received a volunteer booklet today and donated blood in his first activity as Red Cross volunteer.