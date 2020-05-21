President Pendarovski, Kosovo’s Kurti discuss pandemic, cooperation in phone call

Skopje, 21 May 2020 (MIA) – North Macedonia’s President Stevo Pendarovski on Thursday had a phone call with Albin Kurti, Kosovo’s incumbent Prime Minister.

Initiated by Kosovo, during the phone call Pendarovski and Kurti shared views and information on bilateral relations and current political developments in the Western Balkans, the President’s Office said.

“They also discussed the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures the two neighboring countries are taking to stop the spread of the coronavirus and to tackle the consequences from the pandemic. It was concluded that cooperation between the countries at bilateral and regional cooperation was key, concurring that the support of the European Union for the region was also important to recover from the health and economic crisis,” stated the press release.