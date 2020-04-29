President Pendarovski holds online meeting with Kozle Institute director

Skopje, 29 April 2020 (MIA) – President Stevo Pendarovski held an online meeting Wednesday with Institute for Respiratory Diseases in Children – Kozle director Angelcho Andonovski and thanked his for his and his staff’s efforts in the fight agains the coronavirus, the President’s office said in a press release.

Andonovski, the press release read, presented to Pendarovski efforts hospital staff has been making since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. He underlined that children who show coronavirus symptoms, those who have tested positive for the infection, as well as kids who suffer from lung diseases, are hospitalized at the Institute.

Andonovski added that aside from admitting regular patients, the Institute also functions as a COVID 2 center, with a separate coronavirus unit.

So far, Andonovski underlined, 50 children have been tested for coronavirus, of which four tested positive. Of these, the youngest is four-month-old baby and the oldest is 15 years old. Three children who show coronavirus symptoms, including a 16-day-old baby are also currently hospitalized at the Kozle Institute.

Children who contract the virus, Andonovski added, show mild symptoms and recover without complications. This, he pointed out, is due to the fact that children are at home with their parents, as schools and kindergartens have been shut down.

Institute activities, the director reported, continue uninterrupted during the coronavirus outbreak. No staffers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

“We wish good health to you and Institute staffers. Citizens thank you for helping our youngest and dearest. I hope you won’t have to deal with such an outbreak in the future. You have our full support. Congratulations on all the work you’ve done in the past two months,” Pendarovski told Andonovski during the online meeting.