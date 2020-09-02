President Pendarovski hails Faculty of Philosophy as ‘guardian of tradition’ on 100th anniversary

Struga, 2 September 2020 (MIA) – The Faculty of Philosophy is the cornerstone of the Macedonian higher education, President Stevo Pendarovski stressed Wednesday in an address at an international conference marking the 100th anniversary of the Skopje-based Faculty of Philosophy.

“The Faculty of Philosophy is the guardian of tradition, which through history, classical studies, history of art and archaeology the cultural and historical identity is being transferred to numerous generations,” he said.

The faculty, Pendarovski added, also plays a role in the creation of responsible academic citizens.

“Over the past 100 years, thousands of students had the chance to learn an array of ideas and concepts, to take part in debates on important social issues, including coexistence in a multi-ethnic and multi-religious context,” the President said.

“We are all, directly of indirectly, intellectual descendants of the Faculty of Philosophy and today we are all proud of this milestone,” President Pendarovski told the conference.

Struga in the next two days will host the conference entitled “Science and Society: Contribution of Humanities and Social Sciences”, where several panels and ZOOM sessions will take place to mark the anniversary of the Faculty of Philosophy, founded in 1920.