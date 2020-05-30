President Pendarovski extends state of emergency for another 14 days (UPD)

Skopje, 30 May 2020 (MIA) – President Stevo Pendarovski has decided to declare a new state of emergency in North Macedonia, following a session of the Security Council on Saturday.

The new state of emergency is to come into force Sunday (May 31) and last 14 days.

“Taking into account recent developments and the increased number of new coronavirus cases and casualties, I’ve decided to declare a new 14-day state of emergency, to come into effect Sunday,” Pendarovski said.

The decision, the President underlined, was reached in order to ensure that government and institutions can efficiently manage the health, as well as socio-economic effects of the coronacrisis and is in no way related to the process of parliamentary election or setting an election date.

Pendarovski in his address following Saturday’s session of North Macedonia’s Security Council, spoke to citizens, the government, and the leaders of political parties.

“I’d like thank the majority of the population for abiding, for the third month in a row, by coronavirus preventive measures. We mustn’t let our guard down and endanger all the positive results we’ve achieved so far in the fight against the pandemic. We will win this fight, but we must remain alert and responsible until the end,” the President said.

He advised the government not to restore movement restrictions nation-wide due to negative trends observed only in certain municipalities. Authorities, he added, should sanction all citizens who don’t abide by measures, regardless of their ethnicity or religious affiliation. By not punishing those who deliberately break the law, the President stressed, we’re risking returning to square one.

“I’d like to remind leaders of political parties that the country is still functioning without Parliament. The caretaker government, which has limited powers, can only do so much in such a serious situation. I’m asking [leaders of political parties] to rise to the occasion, agree on a date to hold the parliamentary election and reinstate fully-functioning, legitimate institutions,” Pendarovski said.

The country, he underlined can’t function for months on end in a state of emergency.

Saturday is the final day of the 14-day state of emergency, which President Pendarovski declared on May 15.

President Pendarovski previously declared two consecutive 30-day states of emergency on March 18, and April 17, respectively.

As stipulated in the Constitution, the Parliament is supposed to decide on the state of emergency, but since it is dissolved, the President is the one declaring it.