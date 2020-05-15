President Pendarovski extends state of emergency for 14 days

Skopje, 15 May 2020 (MIA) – President Stevo Pendarovski declared a new state of emergency due to the COVID-19 crisis, citing implementation of economic and social measures as a reason.

The new state of emergency is to last 14 days.

Following a session of the Security Council on Friday, Pendarovski pointed out he had consulted experts with regards to the state of emergency extension.

He noted the Security Council had reached a conclusion that coordination between competent institutions was ensured, the situation has improved, and the country was coping well with the coronavirus crisis.

The second 30-day state of emergency declared by President Stevo Pendarovski on April 16 expires on Saturday.

Friday’s session of the Security Council was focused on a possible extension of the state of emergency due to the coronavirus crisis.

Earlier, the Government decided to submit a proposal to President Stevo Pendarovski to extend the state of emergency in the country for another 30 days.

“The Government at its 53rd session held on Friday decided to submit a proposal to the President, including a report on the undertaken activities by state institutions until now, which argues that successful management of the coronavirus in the country requires state of emergency to be extended for additional 30 days,” read the press release.

Health Minister Venko Filipche said Thursday that the Commission for Infectious Diseases will request an extension of the state of emergency at the session of the Security Council, but did not specify whether it would be a matter of another 30 days or less.