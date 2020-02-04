0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

President Pendarovski expects Spain to ratify NATO’s protocol in March

President Stevo Pendarovski expects the ratification of North Macedonia's NATO accession protocol to be wrapped up in Spain's Parliament in March. 

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 4 February 2020 17:17
