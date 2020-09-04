President Pendarovski expects new gov’t to fulfill election promises

Skopje, 4 September 2020 (MIA) – President Stevo Pendarovski says he hasn’t violated the Constitution when awarding the mandate for the formation of a government, adding he expects the new cabinet to fulfill its election promises.

In an interview with Kanal 5 TV on Friday, Pendarovski rejected accusations he had violated the Constitution by giving the mandate to Zoran Zaev and called on those criticizing his decision to ask the Constitutional Court for an interpretation.

According to him, the SDSM-DUI coalition was set up long before the mandate was awarded. “Once the mandate for the formation of government is awarded, there’s no guarantee that it will be formed,” Pendarovski said, adding that the constitutional provisions regulating the matter should be improved.

Asked to comment on Zaev’s remarks during the election campaign, that DUI should become opposition, and Ahmeti’s pledge for the country to get the first Albanian PM, Pendarovski said the election outcome dictated the government’s structure, which was also the case in 2016.

“Math in politics is, fortunately or unfortunately, very important,” the President said.

On the election model and whether it needs to be changed, Pendarovski said he was in favor of single electoral district and open lists. However, he noted, at the moment the largest parties lack political will to change the model.

Commenting on his expectations from the new government, the President said he saw willingness for resumption of reforms, which in his opinion should be focused more on the judiciary.

Pendarovski said the new cabinet has competent members, commending the fact that it has 19 ministers – seven fewer than before.

“The post of ministers without portfolio is cancelled, this office is not suitable for democratic systems, they were used mainly for bargaining by the parties. I also believe there should’ve been one or two deputy premiers less, but now it doesn’t matter. What matters now is that the government has ministers that cover the areas that we find important,” he stated.