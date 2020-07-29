President Pendarovski: European integration mustn’t remain distant

Skopje, 29 July 2020 (MIA) – Extensive economic cooperation, regional set of measures for socio-economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic are some of the conclusions from the online summit of the six Western Balkans leaders, organized by the Atlantic Council of the United States.

President Stevo Pendarovski was one of the six leaders who took part in the event, focused on economic integration of the Western Balkans, his office said Wednesday.

They agreed through enhanced economic cooperation to accelerate free movement of goods, services, and capital, to contribute to accelerated socio-economic recovery of the region, and to increase its competitiveness so as to attract more foreign investments.

Addressing the online summit, President Pendarovski said that North Macedonia fully supported regional cooperation proposals, noting that the economic agenda should be put above political or security issues, which had been the subject of discussions in the region for a long time.

New initiatives, he added, should complement existing ones and be closely coordinated with institutional cooperation frameworks in the European Union. “We also mustn’t allow European integration to remain distant, because no progress on the EU integration path has proven to be unfavorable for development in the Balkans,” the President stressed.

Pendarovski said that economic initiatives were crucial because they could prove efficient in tackling mass emigration in the Balkans. According to him, regional cooperation could significantly contribute to improving the economic parameters of the countries to be able to address migration easily.

Other conclusions from the summit included pledges to lift administrative obstacle for free movement of goods and services, investments in infrastructural and projects to take steps for swift and efficient recovery of the region, stated the press release.

In addition to President Pendarovski, keynote speakers included Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vučić, Albania’s PM Edi Rama, Zoran Tegeltija, President of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo’s PM Avdullah Hoti, and Montenegro’s Economy Minister Dragica Sekulić.